COD Black Ops Cold War, the teaser site is updated: mysterious message spotted!

Over the last few days, the next chapter of the Call of Duty series has caused a lot of discussion about itself: it seems that the reveal is now quite imminent.

In particular, a teaser site for the 2020 Call of Duty was recently spotted, currently known in the gaming community as Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The name emerged following the spread of multiple rumors, which would like the game set in the decades of Cold War. Well, now a new clue has emerged on the portal, namely a cryptic message which reports the following text:

"In war, battles are not only fought on the field, but also behind the scenes.

Tactics, maneuvers, strategies.

All pieces of a complex puzzle that represents the difference between life and death.

Codes. Signals. Figures.

Secret communications used by enemies and allies for thousands of years.

The story that is unfolding has a plot woven over decades. It won't reveal itself overnight.

While some battles can be won quickly, others will take days to unfold.

You found the first of many pieces.

Savor the journey. It is part of the game.

The rewards of victory go not to those who run, but to those who know – "Every battle is won before it is fought".

Know your story."

The numerous references to codes and behind the scenes of the conflicts would suggest the theme of espionage and of long-term war strategy. These elements could therefore represent further confirmation of a setting linked to the decades following the Second World War and which saw the universe orbiting around the USA to that linked toUSSR. For now, however, these are only hypotheses: to be sure we will have to wait for the reveal. Meanwhile, a teaser message has appeared in COD Warzone.