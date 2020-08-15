COD Black Ops Cold War: the teaser site confirms the setting, announcement soon

Share it:

The long-awaited announcement of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War it hasn't happened yet, but yesterday saw the arrival of new and interesting information via the teaser site and a series of puzzles that players have completed within COD Warzone.

In fact, documents and some videos have been shown on the site that leave very little room for imagination: the next chapter of the shooter will be set during the Freeda War. Videos showing the speeches of John F. Kennedy, references to Fidel Castro and the dates marked on some documents (1961-1962) therefore suggest that this will be the setting of the game, the title of which is highly likely to be Black Ops: Cold War.

But when will the announcement take place? At the moment there is no precise date, but from the image that has a green post-it in the center with a series of dates it is possible to guess that there are only a few days left for the official reveal of the game, which could happen next. 19 August 2020. On the small sheet of paper we see a series of deleted entries and the first corresponds to yesterday, August 14, 2020: if each entry corresponds to a day and its teaser in game, the number of deleted entries could suggest that the announcement of the game is set for Wednesday.

Waiting to find out what the teaser will be this afternoon, we remind you that Activision has confirmed that the announcement of Black Ops Cold War will take place in COD Warzone.