COD Black Ops Cold War: the new gameplay trailer reveals support for Ray-Tracing

The presentation of NVIDIA has just ended, which in addition to unveiling the new RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 cards, has also hosted trailers of some of the most anticipated games of the new videogame season.

Not only Fortnite and Cyberpunk 2077, during the NVIDIA event it showed itself con un gameplay trailer anche Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the new chapter of the most famous shooter series in history to be released on November 13th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The video allows us to take a look at sections of the game and short pieces of gameplay never seen before, captured on PC and enhanced by the presence of Ray-Tracing, a latest generation technology for RTX cards which, by calculating the path of light rays and their interactions with objects, aims to offer a photorealistic experience.

During the event it was also confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone will receive the support for the new NVIDIA Reflex, a technology aimed at optimizing latency in competitive online gaming. As if that were not enough, it was also announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will offer NVIDIA DLSS support, deep learning-based anti-aliasing technique that improves performance by ensuring high image cleanliness.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will also arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year, but will not support the free upgrade from previous generation editions.