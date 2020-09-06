COD Black Ops Cold War: the multiplayer video leak reveals the return of the Scorestreaks

Share it:

In the course of the last few hours, a stolen video of the classic multiplayer of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has appeared on the net, which has provided fans with the opportunity to scrutinize some interesting information on the online sector of the first-person shooter.

By carefully observing the video, whose quality is not excellent, we can see the return of Series of Points, the trademark of Treyarch’s COD episodes. According to the description in the loading menu, it will be possible to perform different actions in the game to accumulate points and unleash various types of Scorestreak on the opponents. It also seems that the same kills made through these bonuses will allow you to accumulate points, even if in this case their amount is reduced compared to the classic eliminations.

During the video we also notice the return of the Field upgrades also seen in Modern Warfare and Warzone and the presence of Wildcard, an extra loadout slot that allows you to enable a particular bonus. In the case of the video leak, whoever is playing has activated the Wildcard called Perk Greed, which allows you to use two perks for each category. Still speaking of the equipment, we note that the weapons have 5 slots for accessories and a progression based on the level just like the last COD and among the tools of death we find XM4, AK-74u, M16 and the Gallo SA12 Shotgun.

Among the other peculiarities of the game we find the return of two features directly from Black Ops 4, namely a HP indicator on the head of each opponent (probable index of the increase in TTK, or the quantity of shots necessary to take down an enemy) and of a final sequence in each match dedicated tobest action of the match.