COD Black Ops Cold War: the contents of the mysterious boxes revealed, here are the first images

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent days, Activision had captured the attention of fans by sending a mysterious trunk to some streamers, presaging the imminent announcement of the new call of Duty. The pits were opened just today and seem to contain some clues and anticipations.

In the last few days it seems like Activision pushed on the accelerator relative to the presentation of the new Call of Duty. After the last update of Call of Duty: Warzone many players have spotted an in-game teaser very similar to that of Black Ops. In the meantime, some streamers and other online newspapers have seen a mysterious "supplies" trunk delivered, complete with orders on the opening date which corresponded to 18:00 today.

Charlie Intel's guys then revealed the contents of the box, posting the images on Twitter. Inside the trunk there was in fact an old projector (working) complete with slides. Although there is no explicit reference to Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, among the contents stand out satellite images, maps and various letters. Fans are already hard at work decrypting the slides and getting as much information out of the box as possible. As always we will keep you updated!