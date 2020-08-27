COD Black Ops Cold War: Story will run at 60fps and will be developed by Raven Software

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After attending the official presentation of Black Ops Cold War with the event that involved the users of COD Warzone, we finally receive the first official details on the History of the next, highly anticipated chapter of the Call of Duty shooter epic.

With the reveal of Black ops Cold War, in fact, Activision confirms the presence of an extremely stratified and rich content-rich Main Campaign. To reduce the workload required a Treyarch, the American videogame giant has wisely decided to entrust the development of the History of Black Ops Cold War to Raven Software, a team that in the past has already shown that it can deal with this kind of narrative experiences related to the FPS dimension of Call of Duty.

With the help of the writers and developers of the original Black Ops, Raven will try to tell the story Cold War inserting elements of absolute novelty for this series into the classic structure of the singleplayer components of COD, such as the atypical pace of missions, hidden assignments and secondary quests that will run parallel to the main story. All this, “told on screen” a 60fps, a choice dictated by the need to keep the attention of fans high according to the spying atmosphere and political tensions that we will experience in the adventure.

As for the settings, Raven promises to lead us into the hottest battle theaters of the early 1980s, in unstable geopolitical contexts such as Berlino East, the Vietnam, the Turkey or the KGB headquarters.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is scheduled for release on November 13 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One: waiting to know the launch date of the double nextgen version represented by PS5 and Xbox Series X, we leave you in the company of the announcement video of COD Black Ops Cold War.