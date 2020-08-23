COD Black Ops Cold War: skyrocketing tension between the USA and the USSR in the new video teaser

Share it:

While the community is still looking for hidden clues in the official artwork of COD Black ops Cold War, Activision counts the days that divide us from the reveal trailer of the new blockbuster shooter linked to the Call of Duty series by publishing a new teaser trailer full of ideas of reflection.

The movie sends fans back to the ingame event that will take place within the battle royale dimension of Call of Duty Warzone: in the teaser, we are shown several TVs that broadcast episodes of violence from all over the world as evidence of the growing tension between United States andSoviet Union, with the theme of the Cold War and the constant threat of nuclear conflict in the background.

What stands out from the teaser of the new signed FPS Treyarch e Raven Software however is the sentence “a lie is a powerful weapon” that stands out on the central screen as a warning to those who will immerse themselves in the atmosphere of this announced masterpiece, also judging by the success achieved by COD Warzone and Modern Warfare.

Once the narrative and chronological setting of the title has been clarified, it will be necessary to wait until August 26 in order to have a more exhaustive picture on the contents, on the protagonists and on the single and multiplayer modes to be accessed in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.