COD Black Ops Cold War: sequel di Black Ops, anni ’80, multiplayer e zombie in un leak

There is now little time for the official presentation of all the details related to the new COD, but it seems that some information has been leaked in advance following the action of dataminer.

Analyzing the game file contained in the latest update of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the latter in fact report that they have extrapolated a first description of the expected Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War. From what emerges, the game would be a sequel direct of the first COD: Black Ops, ready to transport players to the early eighties, in the heart of the Cold War.

Among the contents, one is mentioned countryside single player ready to put numerous historical characters on the public road. The battles will lead the player to iconic places of the confrontation between the USA and the USSR, among which they are expressly mentioned Berlino East, the Vietnam, the Turkey and even the headquarters of the KGB. As elite Operators, the goal will be to follow in the footsteps of the mysterious figure of Perseus, on a mission for “destabilize the global balance between powers and change the course of history“. Alongside characters such as Woods, Mason and Hudson, COD Black Ops Cold War will offer a cast of new Operators. In closing, it is also mentioned.”a new generation of experiences for Multiplayer and the mode Zombie“.

To find out if these advances are actually founded, it will be sufficient to wait a very short time: the complete reveal of COD Black Ops: Cold War is in fact expected for the day of Wednesday 26 August.