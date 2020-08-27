COD Black Ops Cold War: reveal of the multiplayer on September 9, will be linked to Warzone

Share it:

After showing the first trailer of COD Black Ops Cold War, Activision illustrates the links between the latter and Call of Duty Warzone, but not before setting a new appointment on the calendar that will give fans a way to discover all the news on the multiplayer component of the blockbuster shooter.

As illustrated by the stars and stripes videogame giant, the complete reveal of the multiplayer of COD Black Ops Cold War is scheduled for the September 9, presumably with a cinematic trailer and explanatory videos of the gameplay and contents expected at the launch of the title.

Some advances on the multiplayer component of Black Ops Cold War are offered to us by the PlayStation Blog, where we learn that the title will boast a feature of Shared progression with COD Warzone and the addition of inventory items that can be used on both games. Warzone users will also be able to access all previously earned Modern Warfare content, such as Operators and weapons projects. Also from the PS Blog comes the confirmation of the unified multiplayer lobbies between the same family of platforms, i.e. between PS4 and PS5 and, presumably, between Xbox One and Series X.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is scheduled for release on November 13 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as on PS5 and Xbox Series X for the launch of Sony and Microsoft’s nextgen consoles. On the pages of Everyeye.it you will find a new special on the history and gameplay of COD Black Ops Cold War signed by Francesco Fossetti.