COD Black Ops Cold War, reveal of multiplayer: date and time confirmed!

On the occasion of the official presentation of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the leaders of Activision have chosen not to immediately raise the curtain on the multiplayer sector of the title.

The latter will in fact be the subject of a specially dedicated presentation, which is now only a few days away. During the announcement of the game, the day chosen for the reveal had already been confirmed, that is Wednesday 9 September. Now, fans waiting to get more information on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War can also pin a schedule accurate. As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, the official Twitter account of the COD saga has published a twitter linked to the appointment. With the latter, it is confirmed that the appointment will start at 10:00 AM PT, corresponding to ore 19:00 of the Italian time zone.

At the moment, Activision he did not share details on what will be the exact nature of the event or the contents that will be shown. Waiting to find out more information as the appointment approaches, we remind you that an Open Beta of COD Black Ops Cold War is scheduled, whose start date has not yet been officially announced. Meanwhile, on the pages of Everyeye, you can find a rich preview of the history and gameplay of COD Black Ops Cold War written by our Francesco Fossetti.