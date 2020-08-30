COD Black Ops Cold War: Raven reflects on the story’s multiple endings

Share it:

As Senior Creative Director of Raven Software, Dan Vondrak chatted with the GameSpot editors to discuss the history of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and provide some interesting insights into the multiple endings unlockable by users.

The exponent of the software house in charge of shaping the COD Black Ops Cold War singleplayer campaign specifies that “Ever since we started creating this story we had more endings in mind and that really helped us. I think if you try to add this sort of thing later, you find yourself in a situation where you are no longer able to adapt. those multiple endings to the plot you want to tell. But we immediately knew we wanted to do it, on the other hand I really liked the idea that we could pay homage to Black Ops thanks to these multiple endings “.

Always in reference to Black Ops 2 and to his narrative plot with multiple endings, Vondrak explains that “Even if Black Ops 2 didn’t have them, it still made perfect sense for us to integrate them into Cold War. I loved the idea from the beginning that with this game we could pay homage to the entire Black Ops series by putting the pieces together. . Some stories work better if they have multiple endings and others don’t, but ours was built from scratch with just this kind of narrative solution. “.

The release of Activision’s new blockbuster shooter is scheduled for November 13 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. For the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions, awaited for the launch of the next Sony and Microsoft consoles, a Crossgen Edition of COD Black Ops Cold War is planned.