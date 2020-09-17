COD Black Ops Cold War on PS5: on video the first mission of the campaign

Among the protagonists of the PlayStation 5 Showcase we also find Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the new Activision shooter whose single player sector is under development at Raven Software. During the event, a long video starring the first level of the campaign was shown, strictly in version PlayStation 5.

The video shows the protagonist who, after silently murdering a group of enemies with his team (which sees Frank Woods among its members), approaches a group of opposing soldiers by scrutinizing them first with binoculars and then eliminating them with a powerful rifle. sniper. One of the sniper rifle executions also shows a short cinematic in full Sniper Elite style, showing the trajectory of the bullet slowly moving until it reaches the poor target’s head. At this point, now uncovered, the American soldiers take out their assault rifles and after a brief shooting they move on to a frantic chase aboard a vehicle.

At the end of the movie it was also announced that from 18 to 20 September 2020 will be held anAlpha of multiplayer exclusively on PlayStation 4 and from tomorrow it will be possible to preload the data to be prepared for the opening of the servers.

