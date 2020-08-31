COD Black Ops Cold War on PS5: new details on support for DualSense features

Share it:

Interacting with the ResetEra community, the Activision developer known under the pseudonym of ShutterMunster (with verified profile) wanted to offer important advances on the features accessible in the PS5 version of COD Black Ops Cold War using the DualSense controller.

The developer of the US videogame giant wanted to answer this question in the first person by a fan of the Call of Duty series: “Hey, sorry to ask you in this thread, but since we are discussing the features of DualSense and you are from Activision … do you know if Black Ops Cold War will support adaptive triggers? The haptic feedback has already been mentioned by other sources”.

Without going into details, theArt Lead of Activision known as ShutterMunster wanted to clarify the doubts of the Call of Duty enthusiast by explaining that “yes it will”, thus confirming the support of the new blockbuster shooter by Treyarch e Raven Software PlayStation 5 DualSense adaptive feedback and adaptive triggers.

To learn more about the subject, we recommend that you read this in-depth study on the differences between the triggers of PS5 and Xbox controllers. To those who follow us, we finally remind you that Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will arrive on November 13 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with launch scheduled for PS5 e Xbox Series X coinciding with the arrival on the market of the nextgen platforms from Sony and Microsoft.