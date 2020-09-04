COD Black Ops Cold War: new details on the characters of Russel Adler and Helen Park

Share it:

Treyarch and Raven come back to talk about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and the characters that will populate the new chapter of the famous first person shooter. This time it’s the turn of spy Russel Adler and Special Agent Helen Park.

In recent days, the developers had released the stories of some of the most famous characters of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, including protagonist Alex Mason, Private Frank Woods, and Special Agent Jason Hudson. Today’s attention falls instead on CIA agent Russel Adler and on MI6 operative Helen Park.

Here are the details on Russel Adler: “Born in 1937, Adler has become a mystery even to those who have worked alongside him for years. His story before joining the CIA in 1966 is known to only a few in Langley. In 1967 Adler was assigned to the MACV-SOG unit in Vietnam to investigate the secret activity of the Soviets. After Vietnam, Adler disappeared from the CIA records but continued to participate in a series of clandestine operations. He has a cool confidence that controls the room. Rarely laughs and maintains a sharp, dry spirit. Able to go from disarming charisma to emotionless brutality in an instant, Adler enjoys intimidating those around him and is good at it. His profound knowledge of cover tactics, fluency in Russian and German, and mastery of espionage make him among the few key agents the CIA can rely on. In January 1981, Adler sets out to put together a secret assault team made up of new and familiar faces to track down a lead in the city of Amsterdam. These are proven agents he believes he can trust to get the job done. But where this path will lead, only time will tell …“.

The special agent Helen Park and instead “entered Oxford at the young age of 16. While working on her PhD in international relations, her older brother was seriously injured in an IRA car bomb attack in London, which resulted in her leaving the program immediately. She began studying the origins and motivations of international para-military organizations, which led her to join the ranks of MI6. After several years of international assignments, Park was put on protective duty for two British scientists. Under Park’s watch, the team was ready to travel to a clandestine location to collaborate with the CIA on an officially sponsored project. There he met Adler, a key figure in the new program, and personally took a larger role in its development. She would later join Adler in an ad hoc operational team, using the fruits of their labor together. However, the interests of MI6 and the Crown always come first for Park, whether his new partners know it or not.“.

Before leaving, we remind you that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released on November 13 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, to then arrive by 2020 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.