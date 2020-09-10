COD Black Ops Cold War, multiplayer: modalità zombie? Teaser dal trailer!

As promised for some time by Activision, on Wednesday 9 September the first official information on the multiplayer sector of the next Call of Duty was released.

To present the multiplayer of COD: Black Ops Cold War, the videogame company has distributed a first trailer dedicated. However, less attentive (or less patient) observers may have missed an important detail. At the end of the movie, in fact, it is possible to view one second sequence game, very short and deliberately confused.

Despite the screen breaks, however, the intent of the clip seems pretty obvious: it will be a teaser of the much requested Zombie mode? You can make an opinion by viewing the clip directly at the opening of this news. At the moment, the development team has not offered details regarding the presence and characteristics of the latter within Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. To find out what it has in store Treyarch, you just have to wait for any further communications.

In the meantime, we remind you that there is a lot of information shared during the evening, including the confirmation that COD Black Ops Cold War will not have a Season Pass. For all the details on the feeling offered by the multiplayer gameplay, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye you will find a rich tried of COD Cold War, written by our Francesco Fossetti.