COD Black Ops Cold War, multiplayer leak: video spotted online! – Updated

Pending the start of the COD Black Ops Cold War Open Beta, some advances related to the multiplayer sector of the title are disseminated online.

In fact, a video leak linked to the multiplayer of the next Call of Duty. The footage was fast removed from the video sharing platform, following the intervention of Activision. The game sequence is therefore no longer reachable, but this has not prevented the spread of some details taken from the latter.

The COD Black Ops Cold War video reportedly immortalized a match 6v6, set in a map inspired by the city of Miami. The players involved were tasked with protecting a VIP personality until the extraction process was completed. Released with contained visual quality, the short video didn’t offer much food for thought in terms of gameplay analysis, although some observers report a higher TTK than seen in COD Modern Warfare.

At the moment, it’s unclear whether the leaked footage represents a final version of the multiplayer of the new shooter or a possible prototype. For certain details, it will be necessary to wait for the reveal of the multiplayer of COD Black Ops Cold War, expected for 9 September.

Update: further sightings of the video leak described have been reported online, which you can view via the link at the bottom of this news.