COD Black Ops Cold War: multiplayer is presented in 4K on PS5; Beta first on PS4

As widely anticipated, at 19:00 o’clock the guys from Activision and Treyarch kicked off the presentation of the multiplayer sector of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, new chapter of the historic saga to be released by the end of this year.

The presentation, as might be expected, began with the airing of a adrenaline-pumping trailer captured on PlayStation 5 which in over three minutes offered an overview of the entire multiplayer offer prepared by Treyarch, set in 1983. The trailer shows some of the locations where the battles will take place, including Miami, a ship in theNorth Atlantic Ocean, the desert ofAngola, and the steppe ofUbzekistan and the mountain range of Urals. The spectacular game action a land, in the air and at sea they also serve as a presentation for the multiple weapons and vehicles that will be made available to players.

In the final stages of the trailer it is also confirmed that players who pre-order the digital editions will get theearly access to the Open Beta starting October 8, first on PlayStation 4. We also report the presence in the game menu of the options to participate in Warzone and the new Zombie mode. If you want to know more, we recommend that you read our preview of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War multiplayer. The release of the game, which will support cross-play between all gaming platforms, is scheduled for November 13th.