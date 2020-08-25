COD Black Ops Cold War, leak for the editions: no free upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Share it:

The publication of a new update in COD: Modern Warfare paved the way for the activities of the dataminers, who have traced references related to Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War

I leak spread following the sightings are involving different aspects of Activision production. For example, the first details on the plot and features of COD Black Ops Cold War seem to indicate that the game will be a direct sequel to the first Call of Duty: Black Ops. In addition, the dataminers have also unveiled what the contents of the different editions of the game proposals. Code investigators have particularly spotted three:

Standard Edition: basic version of the game for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Contains a Confrontation Weapons Pack;

basic version of the game for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Contains a Confrontation Weapons Pack; Cross-Gen Bundle : basic version of the game, both in the current gen version and in the PS5 and Xbox Series X version, as well as a Confrontation Weapons Pack. If confirmed, it would indicate the absence of free upgrades to the next gen versions for buyers of the game on PS4 and Xbox One;

: basic version of the game, both in the current gen version and in the PS5 and Xbox Series X version, as well as a Confrontation Weapons Pack. If confirmed, it would indicate the absence of free upgrades to the next gen versions for buyers of the game on PS4 and Xbox One; Ultimate Edition: Includes content from the cross-gen Bundle, plus additional bonuses. Among these are mentioned: Land, Sea and Air Pack (3 Skin Operatore; 3 Skin Veicolo; 3 Weapon Blueprints), Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips);

Pre-ordering each of them should also ensure theEarly Access ad una Open Beta of the new Call of Duty, as well as the operator Frank Woods and bonuses for COD: Modern Warfare and COD: Warzone. To have official confirmations, it will be necessary to wait for the reveal of COD Black Ops Cold War, expected for Wednesday 26 August.