COD Black Ops Cold War in action on PS5: story, gameplay and details in video!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After an intriguing approach path that saw the publication of several teasers of the game, Activison has finally officially presented the first trailer for COD Black Ops Cold War.

Direct sequel to the first iconic COD Black Ops, the title will have the honor of ferrying the saga towards the next gen. In addition to PS4, Xbox One and PC, the new Call of Duty will also find space on the future PS5 and Xbox Series X. And the next hardware iteration from Sony hosted a first presentation of COD Black Ops Cold War, with a first and welcome taste of next generation videogames.

Our Francesco Fossetti had the opportunity to attend the presentation on PS5 of three main campaign missions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Therefore, we could not fail to tell you our first impressions of the production in every detail. The Everyeye editorial team has therefore packaged a video entirely dedicated to history e gameplay of the new COD: you can find it at the opening of this news or, as always, on the Everyeye YouTube Channel. We wish you a good viewing!

In closing, we remind you that at the moment the multiplayer mode of the title has not yet been presented: the reveal of the multiplayer of COD Black Ops Cold War will take place on 9 September.