COD Black Ops Cold War costs more on PS5 and Xbox Series X, there will be backwards compatibility – Updated

The long-awaited presentation event of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has just ended and has brought with it all the information on the various editions that will be available at launch. Not all versions for current-gen consoles will offer the free update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, so let’s try to clarify.

The launch of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War scheduled for next November 13 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC will be accompanied by the usual variety of editions with different types of content (you can find all the details here). However, not all of them will allow you to upgrade the game to the next-gen version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for free once the consoles are available.

The Standard Edition Digitale sold at a price of 69.99 euros will include the PS4 and Xbox One version of the shooter. The PS4 version can be upgraded to the PS5 version via purchase on the PS Store. Otherwise, the upgrade of the Xbox One version to the Xbox Series X must be made by purchasing the Cross-Gen edition at the cost of the difference (find the details here).

The Standard Edition Fisica offers a different upgrade system. Again, the PS4 version will be able to be updated via the PS Store, but to complete the procedure and access the game, you will need to insert the PS4 disc into the PS5. It is therefore excluded from this PS5 only digital circuit. In this case it has already been confirmed that it will not be possible to proceed with upgrades from Xbox One to Xbox Series X;

The PS4 and Xbox One versions of COD Black Ops Cold War will work on PS5 and Xbox Series X via backwards compatibility, but in this case without the additional next gen features.

The edition Bundle Cross-Gen available at a price of 74.99 euros will instead offer the double version of the game , the one for PS4 and Xbox One and the one with next-gen features for PS5 and Xbox Series X once they are available;

Finally theUltimate Editon that at a price of 99.99 euros will also contain the double version of the game, exactly like the Cross-Gen Bundle;

You can find all the details on upgrading to the next-gen console version at this link. Before leaving, we remind you that Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will be released on November 13 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC and will arrive later on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.