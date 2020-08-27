COD Black Ops Cold War Coming: Open Beta Announced!

Share it:

As promised, Activision has finally officially unveiled the new Call of Duty: with an entirely dedicated event COD: Black Ops – Cold War he presented himself to the public.

The transmission of the first video of the highly anticipated production has confirmed that the game will see the fundamental setting Cold War, with a focus specifically dedicated to the early Eighties. A particularly hot period for relationships between USA e USSR, superpowers engaged in an ideological and strategic confrontation that lasted decades. To offer the first details, was the official trailer of COD Black Ops Cold War.

At the same time as the reveal of the game, it was also confirmed that players will be able to test the production thanks to the organization of one Open Beta. The latter will initially be available on PlayStation 4, to then also land on Xbox One e PC (via Battle.net). To secure a early access, you will need to pre-order one of the available editions of Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War. At the moment, the start date of the Open Beta has not been confirmed, on which further information will be shared later.

Same fate also for the reveal of the multiplayer of the new COD, which will take place on 9 September. Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War will arrive on November 13 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC and later on PS5 and Xbox Series X.