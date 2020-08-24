COD Black Ops Cold War: Closed Beta and Warzone DLC among the bonuses for pre-orders?

Share it:

While Activision takes care to keep the tension between the US and the USSR high with the teaser trailers of COD Black Ops Cold War, the editorial staff of COD Tracker between leaking online what, in their opinion, will be the list of bonuses provided for those who decide to book the next blockbuster shooter from Treyarch and Raven Software.

Based on information obtained from COD Tracker curators, those who pre-order COD Black Ops Cold War will receive an exclusive invitation to participate in the Closed Beta of the multiplayer sector of the new Activision FPS. The tests in question, always according to these advances, should also include a final phase of Open Beta. But that is not all.

In the leak of the bonuses for the pre-orders of the next act of the Call of Duty epic, the Operator package of Warzone and Modern Warfare dedicated to the character of Frank Woods, i due DLC “Confrontation Weapons Pack” e “Land, Sea and Air Pack” and, lastly, an unspecified bundle for the Season 1 Battle Pass of the Cold War.

Waiting to receive a confirmation or a denial to these important advances, we remind those who follow us that the official presentation of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is scheduled for August 26 with an ingame event to be held in Verdansk, the battle royale map from Call of Duty Warzone.