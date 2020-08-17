COD Black Ops Cold War and Nixon: the new teaser takes us to the Seventies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The teaser site dedicated to the reveal of the next Call of Duty continues to be updated on a daily basis, offering the public new videos with a historical background.

The first video teasers of COD 2020, now known in the rumors as Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, they took us through some of the most salient events of the 1960s. The latter have therefore in fact confirmed the setting of the next COD, which seems destined to present the era of Cold War to their players. An intriguing perspective, the validity of which has been further confirmed by the new teaser.

The mysterious website now hosts a third videotape, dedicated to 1972-1973 biennium. An essential period in the economy of the opposition between the USA and the USSR and for the reorganization of international balances. Among the many key events proposed by the video teaser of the new COD we can, for example, mention the unfolding of Nixon Presidency, marked by the evolution of the conflict in Vietnam and from scandal Watergate. But not only that, among the protagonists we also find the historic trip of the US President to the People's Republic of China, with the meeting between Nixon himself and the Chinese leader Zhou Enlai.

The next Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War themed video will be released on Monday, August 17, but it is not yet known which historical period it will affect. A possible candidate could, for example, be 1979, a witness period of the Iranian revolution and the start of the US hostage crisis in Tehran.