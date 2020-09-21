COD Black Ops Cold War, Alpha PS4: here are all the Series of Points available

Thanks to the Alpha of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, available exclusively on PlayStation 4 for the next few days, it was possible to take a first look at the Series of Points, a feature that has always distinguished the multiplayer sector of the COD chapters Treyarch.

Here are all the Scorestreaks currently present in the game with lots of details on the activation cost:

RC-XD (Cost: 600 points): Remote controlled car equipped with explosives

Spy plane (Cost: 800 points): Detect enemy positions in the fog of war. It has a reload time of 90 seconds

Artillery (Cost: 1,900 points): Launch a precision air strike at three targets. It has a reload time of 90 seconds

Napalm Attack (Cost: 2,400 points): Launch a targeted carpet bombing with explosive napalm. It has a reload time of 90 seconds

Air Patrol (Cost: 2,750 points): Call for a jet squadron to attack enemy air streaks. Counter enemy air patrols. It has a reload time of 90 seconds

War Machine (Cost: 3,150 points): Grenade launcher that fires shots with high explosive potential. It has a reload time of 90 seconds

Support helicopter (Cost: 3,750 points): Request an armed support helicopter. It has a reload time of 90 seconds

Assault Helicopter (Cost: 6,000 points): Become the gunner of a helicopter providing close air support. It has a reload time of 90 seconds

We remind you that on our pages you can also read the list of weapons available in the Alpha PS4 of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.