COD Black Ops Cold War: Alpha Controls Guide on PS4

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Alpha has finally begun and PlayStation 4 players, even those who don’t have an active subscription to the Playstation plus, can experience some of the multiplayer mode online shooter coming in November.

Here is the complete list of predefined commands:

Character movement: left analog stick

Camera management: right analog stick

Fire: R2

Viewfinder mode: Press and hold L2

Use tactical equipment: L1

Use lethal equipment: R1

Switch weapon: Triangle

Crouch / Lie Down: Circle

Interact / Reload: Square

Jump / Stand / Jump: X

Melee Attack: R3

Sprint / Stable Aim: L3

Select stitch series: up / down arrow of the D-pad

Use series of points: right arrow of the directional cross

Objectives / Menu: Options

Scores: Touchpad

As usual it is not possible to customize the game controls, but you can choose from a number of presets between Default, Tactical, Left-handed, Charlie e One-Handed Gunman. The most comfortable of these is perhaps Tattico, which exchanges the button used for the melee attack with the one useful for crouching, so that you can lower yourself without taking your thumb away from the stick.