COD Black Ops Cold War: all the weapons featured in the Alpha on PS4

During the afternoon, the servers of the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha were opened exclusively for PlayStation 4 users, who will be able to try out some of the shooter’s online modes for free for a couple of days. Among the available functions there is also the loadout creation, which allows you to discover some of the weapons.

Here are all the guns currently available in the Alpha version:

Assault Rifles

Machine guns

Tactical rifles

Light machine guns

Sniper Rifles

Secondary

1911 (pistol)

Diamatti (pistola)

Hauer 77 (shotgun)

Gallo SA12 (shotgun)

Cigma 2 (rocket launcher)

All the weapons listed above are available from the first start of the game and are not tied to the player level. At any time you can access the appropriate loadout customization menu to select one of these weapons and apply up to it on it five accessories (eight if you have one of the weapon-related Wildcards equipped).

