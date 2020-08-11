COD Black Ops Cold War: a teaser site reveals the date of the official reveal?

Share it:

Something is finally moving in the last few hours and, after witnessing the opening of the mysterious boxes related to Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, users have solved a series of puzzles until reaching a date on some sort of teaser site.

By carefully analyzing the slides contained in the boxes sent to the various streamers and influencers, the fans managed to get to the mysterious site called pawntakespawn. There is little doubt that the site in question belongs to Activision, since inside there are references to the official website, and among the few information present we find a very specific date and time: Friday 14 August at 18:00 Italian time. Many believe that this will be the moment when the new Call of Duty will be announced to the public, perhaps through a big event on COD Warzone that will bring the entire community on Twitch or directly into the game. Unfortunately they are not all of the same idea and among the fans there are also those who believe that the date indicated does not point to anything other than the publication of a new series of teasers.

Regardless of what Activision has in mind, it now seems clear that there is not much missing from the official reveal of the shooter.