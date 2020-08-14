COD Black Ops Cold War: 5 clues to the upcoming announcement in Warzone

Share it:

It now seems that the announcement of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War in Warzone is very shortly missing and within the battle royale there are now numerous clues that suggest how the reveal can take place soon.

Here are the five clues that can be found in COD Warzone:

Bunker: inside the bunkers it is possible to find technological devices dating back to the Cold War and therefore connected to the new chapter. Also in Bunker 11 you can find an RC-XD (famous Black Ops dot series) and a U-2 airplane. Intel Missions of Seasons 4 and 5: among the rewards of some of these missions there are documents that clearly refer to a new type of enemy to be intercepted and to a new character. In the missions of the last season there are also clues about a nuclear bomb, the explosion of which could take place precisely on the occasion of the announcement of the new title. Stadium: in Season 5 it is possible to enter this structure, in which there are some armored rooms. Entering the one that opens using the Blue Card you can find a computer with mysterious information, which could have links to Black Ops Cold War. RC-XD: if an RC-XD can be found in one of the Bunkers, someone else in Verdansk has spotted a broken remote control that was used to drive the dangerous explosive car. Mysterious teasers: the last clue concerns the strange on-screen messages displayed by some players of COD Warzone, which the developers seem to have inserted as a teaser for the announcement of Black Ops Cold War.

In short, the references to the game are many and in the coming days further details on settings and weapons will be revealed while waiting for Activision to proceed with the official announcement.