COD Black Ops Cold War: 4K fino a 120fps su PS5 e Xbox Series X, e non solo…

With an official press release published on the occasion of the reveal of the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, Activision confirmed the information that emerged in recent days regarding the technical characteristics of the new FPS.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will be able to shoot at the 4K resolution on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X., platforms on which it will also enjoy support for the 120Hz, all’HDR and al Ray-Tracing. All this will also be possible on PCs equipped with adequate components. The game will also boast next-generation 3D audio, which will help players accurately determine where their surroundings are coming from and offer the Threat Priority System. It is a system that prioritizes different sounds during multiplayer battles, to make sure that the most relevant to the game arrives to the players’ ears.

Activision has also confirmed the PlayStation 5’s DualSense haptic feedback support, to offer “the most tactile combat experience ever”. All versions of the game will also include a new system for calculating bullet ballistics and weapon physics.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, remember, will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC for November 13th. The game is also expected on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (without support for the free upgrade), but the launch date of these editions has not yet been revealed. Confirmed, however, the multiplayer cross-pla, cross-gen e cross-progression between all versions.