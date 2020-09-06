Cobra Kai: let’s rediscover all the Karate Kid games, waiting for the new chapter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Karate Kid universe is back. After the series landed in streaming on Netflix, the story of Cobra Kai will continue with a video game called Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues.

Did you also hate Daniel LaRusso, the protagonist of the film saga? Probably yes, and it is precisely this common feeling that is at the basis of the success of Cobra Kai, a series that in the opening bars seems to transform the former champion into a villain deployed against Johnny Lawrence. It didn’t take long before he came announced a new video game, scheduled for October 27 this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

As you well know, we are incurable nostalgics, and waiting for the release of Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues we have well thought of taking a dip in the past and rediscovering all the videogame adaptations of Karate Kid. The first, quite simply titled The Karate Kid, was released in 1987 on the NES, but it was only the beginning. If you are too curious to discover the past of the series, enjoy the opening video of the news and the special on the history of Karate Kid games edited by our