Cobra Kai, here is the homage of the series available on Netflix to the Master Miyagi

Cobra Kai is finally making the Italian public talk about itself thanks to the landing on Netflix, and as many of you have surely noticed in the fifth episode of the first season comes a beautiful tribute to the mythical Pat Morita, interpreter of Maestro Miyagi passed away in November 2005.

Let’s see in fact Daniel San (Ralph Macchio) go to a cemetery to visit the grave of his old master, in search of advice or better, inspiration to understand how to counter Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who has allotted the gym Cobra Kai. It’s a beautiful scene and there’s a kind of dialogue between Daniel and Miyagi, albeit not physical. And also the entire episode is dedicated to Morita.

The series created by created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg e Josh Heald was in fact recently acquired by Netflix, which will produce the third season, and while waiting to start filming, the platform announced that the August 28 the first two seasons will join the already extensive catalog of the platform.

The series, originally produced in collaboration with YouTube Red, is set 30 years after the events of Karate Kid and we see the now grown Daniel LaRusso come to terms with the new challenge launched by Lawrence, more than ever willing to take revenge after the shame that haunts him ever since his big screen defeat.

They will be there to resume their historical roles Ralph Macchio e William Zabka and by their side Courtney Henggeier, Zolo Mariduena, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List and Martin Kove.

Unfortunately, not much is known about the third season of Cobra Kai: timing and release date are still unknown, also due to the Coronavirus, but it is very likely that, in the face of distribution, something more will be revealed in the coming weeks.