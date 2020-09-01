Cobra Kai, amazing! The Karate Kid sequel series is more popular than Lucifer on Netflix

Share it:

After two seasons on YouTube Red, the sequel series of Karate Kid Cobra Kai has moved to Netflix, and the results of the switch are already showing, given the enormous popularity that the show has enjoyed in these first days of launch.

Not that it hadn’t already been acclaimed on YouTube.

But for Cobra Kai it was time to move on to the next grade, and it seems that the boys of the Cobra Kai dojo seem to have passed the exam and earned the black belt of ratings, positioning themselves in first place in the US ranking of the most viewed on Netflix.

The show managed to beat strong headlines usually guarantee for the platform as the fifth season of Lucifer (which debuted just over a week ago, finishing, as expected, in the first place of the top 10 … until today) and the second season of Umbrella Academy, but also the new Project Power and Million Dollar Beach House.

But let’s take a look at the full ranking:

Cobra Kai The Frozen Ground Lucifer I Am A Killer: Released Million Dollar Beach House The Umbrella Academy Project Power Bunk’d Cocomelon Hoops

