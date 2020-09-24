Cobra Kai also conquers the Top 10 Nielsen, second only to another Netflix series

The Karate Kid sequel series, Cobra Kai, is experiencing a sensational moment since its arrival on the Netflix streaming platform. Let’s see how it ranks in the new Nielsen top 10.
That Cobra Kai was having a great success, thanks also to the transition from YouTube to Netflix, was certainly no secret; now, however, it is even more evident by comparing the numbers collected by the most recent Nielsen research, which in the count of the new weekly rankings has also added the SVOD (Subscription Video On Demand) services such as Netflix e Amazon Prime.
And in the latest Top 10 released, Cobra Kai is only surpassed by Lucifer (with 1.4 billion minutes watched 3 days after debuting on the platform), followed by the evergreen The Office, the animated series The Legend of Korra, and another popular Netflix product like The Umbrella Academy.
Below you can find the complete ranking for the last week of August.
Top 10 Nielsen of the TV series from 24 to 30 August
- Lucifer (75 episodes): 2,007 billion minutes
- Cobra Kai (20 episodes): 1.432 billion minutes
- The Office (192 episodes): 919 million minutes
- The Legend of Korra (52 episodes): 808 million minutes
- The Umbrella Academy (20 episodes): 758 million minutes
- Grey’s Anatomy (361 episodes): 703 million minutes
- Criminal Minds (277 episodes): 671 million minutes
- Shameless (121 episodes): 637 million minutes
- NCIS (353 episodes): 527 million minutes
- Cocomelon (3 episodes): 336 million minutes