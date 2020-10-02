Cobra Kai 3, here is the release date on Netflix! The fourth season is official

After the excellent success obtained at the debut on YouTube, Cobra Kai has found new life thanks to the landing on Netflix, which has decided to renew it for a third season whose release date has just been revealed.

As announced by the streaming giant through its social profiles, the new episodes of the highly acclaimed spin-off series of Karate Kid will arrive on the platform on next 8 January. But that’s not all: in breaking the news Netflix also officially confirmed that the show will have a fourth season.

Made by Sony Pictures Television for Youtube Red, Cobra Kai made its debut on the Google platform, obtaining over 20 million views in less than a week and thus paving the way for subsequent renewals. According to data published recently by Nielsen, at the beginning of September the series established itself as the most viewed title in streaming with a total of 2.17 billion minutes viewed by users of the service, a result much higher even than that achieved in the same period from very successful series like Lucifer e The Boys.

What do you think of this news? Have you already seen the first two seasons of the series? Let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, theinterpreter of Johnny Lawrence and star of the show William Zabka has revealed some previews about Cobra Kai 3.