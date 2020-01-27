Coachella 2020 poster revealed … with the MS Band and Ed Maverick!

This Thursday, through social networks, the poster officer of Coachella 2020, where they surprised the names of Ed Maverick and the MS Band.

The Festival that takes place in Indio, California, announced the line up of the artists who will be at the event.

In addition to the Mexicans, the festival will include Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean, Lana del Rey, Travis Scott. As well as FKA Twigs, MIKA, Hot Chip, Charli XCX, Thom Yorke, among others.

Go here on full poster of Coachella 2020:

You may also like:

"Don't be afraid of being who you are": Driver of "The sun rises" presents his handsome boyfriend

¡Auch! Bárbara del Regil's husband gives tremendous spanking to the actress (VIDEO)