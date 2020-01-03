Coachella 2020 Danny Elfman Composer

Share it:

When the list of artists that will perform in the next edition of the prestigious music festival is made public Coachella A name has caught our attention. And is that the iconic soundtrack composer Danny Elfman is listed. And we do not say only us, also those who have shown their confusion on social networks to learn that a master of film music among a list of artists such as Thom Yorke, 21 Savage and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Internationally known for having signed sound masterpieces such as the iconic musician of 'The Simpsons', music from series like' Desperate Women 'and movies from Tim Burton such as 'Batman', 'Nightmare before Christmas', 'Eduardo Manostijeras' or the recent 'Dumbo' is a rare thing to imagine by playing these screen classics in one of the most posture of the year. Here we leave some of the reactions seen on Twitter after the news was published last Thursday, January 2:

In addition, Elfman will play the music twice, as he will perform on two Saturdays covered by Coachella, which will be from April 10 to 20. And what do you want me to tell you, where 'Batman' sounds Rihanna takes off.

By the way, last year Netflix released a documentary about this macro event held every year California showing how Beyoncé He had prepared his concert to the fullest.