Entertainment

Coachella 2020 Danny Elfman Composer

January 3, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

When the list of artists that will perform in the next edition of the prestigious music festival is made public Coachella A name has caught our attention. And is that the iconic soundtrack composer Danny Elfman is listed. And we do not say only us, also those who have shown their confusion on social networks to learn that a master of film music among a list of artists such as Thom Yorke, 21 Savage and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Internationally known for having signed sound masterpieces such as the iconic musician of 'The Simpsons', music from series like' Desperate Women 'and movies from Tim Burton such as 'Batman', 'Nightmare before Christmas', 'Eduardo Manostijeras' or the recent 'Dumbo' is a rare thing to imagine by playing these screen classics in one of the most posture of the year. Here we leave some of the reactions seen on Twitter after the news was published last Thursday, January 2:

READ:  Andrew Dunbar, Game of Thrones actor, dies in strange conditions

In addition, Elfman will play the music twice, as he will perform on two Saturdays covered by Coachella, which will be from April 10 to 20. And what do you want me to tell you, where 'Batman' sounds Rihanna takes off.

By the way, last year Netflix released a documentary about this macro event held every year California showing how Beyoncé He had prepared his concert to the fullest.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.