CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Takes on Dual Role: Primetime Anchor and Chief White House Correspondent

In a groundbreaking move, CNN has announced that Kaitlan Collins will take on an expanded role, serving as both the anchor of her primetime show “The Source” and the network’s Chief White House Correspondent. This unprecedented decision comes as CNN prepares to cover President-elect Donald Trump’s second administration.

A Rising Star in Political Journalism

Collins, who joined CNN in 2017, has quickly become one of the network’s most prominent figures. Her journey from The Daily Caller to CNN’s primetime slot is a testament to her sharp journalistic skills and tenacity. Collins has consistently delivered exclusive reports and conducted headline-grabbing interviews with key political figures throughout her career.

Balancing Dual Responsibilities

In her new role, Collins will continue to anchor “The Source” at 9 pm while leading CNN’s coverage of the White House. This unique arrangement will require her to relocate from New York to Washington, D.C., placing her at the heart of political action.

A Track Record of Success

Collins’ appointment comes on the heels of several notable achievements:

Breaking numerous scoops in the weeks following the 2024 election

Conducting high-profile interviews with figures like Hillary Clinton, JD Vance, and Benjamin Netanyahu

Moderating CNN’s Republican Presidential Town Hall with Donald Trump in May 2023

Recognition and Accolades

Collins’ journalistic prowess has not gone unnoticed. She has been:

Named to the 2024 TIME100 Next List

Included in Mediaite’s annual list of Most Influential People in News Media since 2018

Featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30: Media in 2019

CNN’s Vote of Confidence

CNN’s Chairman and CEO Mark Thompson expressed his enthusiasm for Collins’ new role: “Kaitlan is a political journalist of real depth and tenacity who already boasts an amazing record of scoops and exclusive interviews. I’m excited to see what new heights she scales as she combines this key new posting with her duties as a major CNN anchor.”

Looking Ahead

As Collins prepares to take on this challenging dual role, all eyes will be on her coverage of the incoming Trump administration. Her unique anchor and chief correspondent position promises to bring a fresh perspective to CNN’s political reporting.

This bold move by CNN not only highlights Collins’ versatility as a journalist but also signals the network’s commitment to innovative news coverage in an ever-changing media landscape.

As the 2025 presidential term unfolds, viewers can expect Collins to continue breaking stories and delivering insightful analysis from both the anchor desk and the White House briefing room.