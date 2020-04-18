Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Antón Meana and Pablo Pinto have reported in the Confidential Carousel from Sports Carousel from the opinion of Second B and Third Division clubs, which propose that the year be null in sporting terms. In addition, they have counted the last hour of the controversy over contracts which end on June 30.

Clubs of Second B and Third propose that the year be null

Incidence that a Second B of 98 teams and a third with 22 teams per group is economically unfeasible and from the point of view of health. The phrase that has been repeated to us the most is: "to save a year you cannot mortgage our grassroots football for the next decade." Everyone points out that, at first, when the proposal came out, it seemed a good idea that there should be promotions and not decreases. But the days pass and doubts appear.

A club told us Wednesday in The spar and stresses today in Confidential Carousel that an amateur footballer cannot play on wednesdays, nor play 55 games in a year. They describe all this as unnecessary risk and believe that the government must put sanity and lay off the football year.

To make matters worse, before June there is no time to finish the current competition. So hot is the topic that Héctor González tells us that there are clubs that will go to ordinary justice if the championship is finished and the play off is disputed

What really happens to player contracts beyond June 30?

We have heard FIFA say that will be extended and that no player could play that same season with another club no matter how much he already has it signed … But this issue, which is passed over and is practically terminated … gives much more of himself than it may seem. Furthermore, in case the competition can be resumed, this will be the main bankruptcy head of the sports directors of our football.

Mainly, because not all the players are for the work. Confidential Carousel have been able to talk to some specific cases, with name and surnames of our League. They are names and surnames that logically we cannot reveal, but they ask us this question: 'I, who play in Second and already have a pre-contract signed with a First, am I going to risk my leg and risk the contract of my life for playing beyond what I have signed with my current club? '

There are many cases of players who have already signed with their new clubs. Players who are going to improve their conditions in a better category or even in another League and who do not want to expose themselves to injury, and more with the precarious physical preparation that they are going to have to do to play an express competition, that is, with a higher risk of injury. This is a case that the players themselves tell us, but there is more.

Some players told us in the last hours another case that is going to happen: The one of players who are loaned in a club in which, for whatever reason, they are not happy and in which they do not want to continue there for one more minute than signed. They are players who know that they either play in that club they are in now or that they will not play more in the remainder of the season, but it is a decision that they are more than willing to take on.

So, in case of resuming the League, the sports directors perfectly know the players with whom they are going to end the confinement, but they do not know with which players they will end the league.