Sports

Clubs and federations ask CSD for a solution to return to training

April 12, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Clubs, federations and sports entities have dbig concerns they want to solve in the short term: the return to training of athletes and teams and seek solutions for the completion of the regular leagues.

These are the two issues that have been put on the table of the Higher Sports Council in the first contacts as priority issues to be solved in the short term as Cadena SER has advanced this morning.

In fact, next Wednesday there will be a telematic meeting of the task force to promote sport with these issues such as urgent issues to solve.

The decree of the State of Alarm requires the sports facilities to be closed and prohibits physical activity, but the sports establishments agree on the need to find a safe exit and respecting the health protocols so that the athletes of elite can exercise in spaces more suited to their work and stop doing it at their respective addresses.

READ:  Ecclestone, 89, on his fatherhood: "I don't see anything strange"

This topic, together with the lack of a legal framework to make decisions on the termination of the regular leagues in the current situation, are under study and in a few days there could be news about it.

The Real Sociedad has been the first to want to take a step so that its players return to training in a sports city, but its idea has collided with current legislation.

This problem, common in many teams and athletes, will be dealt with on Wednesday, taking advantage of the Task Force to Promote Sport that the CSD has organized and which includes, among others, RFEF, La Liga, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid , Athletic de Bilbao, AFE, Spanish Sports Association (ADESP), Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.