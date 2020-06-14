Club Puebla registered three cases of COVID-19; There are already 38 infections in Mexican soccer

Share it:

The three cases were asymptomatic (Photo: Instagram / clubpuebla)

The Liga MX recorded this Saturday three other confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), who belong to the Puebla club and they all meet asymptomatic. This was reported by the team through their social networks.

Although “La Franja” did not report the names, it did disclose that they are a player, a member of the coaching staff and a staff person, so now they must remain isolated for 14 days and under medical observation.

It is worth mentioning that the Puebla squad made 55 tests to the entire institution last Tuesday; however, it was not until today that they received the results.

According to the last report of the Secretary of State Health, Puebla records 5,166 positive cases and 717 deaths, which places it as the sixth most affected entity due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Puebla has asked for the economic crisis derived from the contingency, since it had to let go of five players (Photo: Instagram / clubpuebla)

On the other hand, they announced this day their first booster heading to Opening 2020. Is about Daniel Alvarez, who comes from the Necaxa rays. The 25-year-old soccer player works as a midfielder and, although details have not yet been revealed, it is known that he arrives as a loan.

It is expected that in the next few days the camotero box will make the arrival of more signings, because a few days ago he confirmed his losses for the next tournament: Ángel Zaldívar, Christian Marrugo, Jorge Zárate, Gerardo Rodríguez and Jonathan Espericueta.

There are already 38 cases in Mexican soccer

With these new ones infected by the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, the mexican soccer industry has a total of 38 positive cases.

Last Thursday, the Necaxa rays they detected A case, although they did not reveal which player it is.

For his part, the day before UANL Tigers reported the positive of the Colombian Francisco Meza; while hours before, the Argentine forward of Rayados de Monterrey, Rogelio Funes Mori, He announced on his Instagram account being infected with coronavirus.

Santos Laguna It is he who heads the numbers of infected in Liga MX, because last month rreported 15 cases, of which eight are recovered, including the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada and the doorman Jonathan Orozco.

Santos Laguna and Toluca are the most contagious teams in Liga MX (Photo: Pixabay)

On June 8, the Red Devils of Toluca reported have seven; while the Cougars of the UNAM register three: two in its men's team and one more in the women's. Then there is the Lion with two, among which is a footballer.

For his part Chivas and Blue Cross they detected a contagion each one a player and a staff member respectively.

At saint Louis, branch of Atlético de Madrid, the Spanish president Alberto Marrero overcame the disease, like the top honcho of the Liga MX, Enrique Bonilla.

It is worth mentioning that the first footballer registered with COVID-19 was César Enrique Bernal Áviladefense of Tampico Madero of the extinct Ascenso MX. Through a press release, published on May 12, the Jaiba Brava reported that the defender underwent an analysis in order to be treated surgically for a knee injury. However, the results showed that it tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The teams of the Mexican First Division are fulfilling a health protocol, presented last Tuesday, which stipulates tests to prevent contagions when returning to training at squad facilities.

