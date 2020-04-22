Club medical chiefs voice doubts and ask for more information at two-hour meeting with LaLiga

Club medical chiefs have expressed doubts and they asked for more information in a two-hour meeting with representatives of LaLiga to discuss the protocol against the coronavirus planned for the back to training and competition.

The meeting lengthened notably because the doctors of the clubs expressed doubts and missed more precise indications for when the competition begins. One of the doctors even asked who would assume civil responsibility in the event that one or more players were infected.

The LaLiga representative replied, according to sources familiar with the meeting, that when the competition begins Another protocol will be finalized in this regard.. The clubs were informed that each team in their concentration facility will have a LaLiga "coordinator" to carry out prevention control. According to LaLiga sources, the doctors were receptive. But there was no unanimity, especially for questions regarding the protocol for travel and hotels when the competition starts.

The medical managers received detailed information on the comprehensive protocol and appreciated lLaLiga's determination to play again.