Cloudpunk: announced the double Standard and Signature Edition for PS4 and Switch

Signature Edition Games has announced the arrival of two physical editions of Cloudpunk, the latest videogame effort by the independent Ion Lands team. The markedly cyberpunk production will be released with a standard version and a special version for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

For those who don't know it, Cloudpunk allows players to take on the role of Rania, the courier of an illegal delivery company, on his first night of work in the futuristic city of Nivalis. During the adventure our protagonist will meet a variety of particular characters including sentient androids and unscrupulous human beings.

The two Signature Edition Cloudpunk for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch will be pre-orderable starting June 25 at a price of 44.99 euros. The respective versions will contain:

A copy of Cloudpunk for PlayStation 4 (or Nintendo Switch)

The original soundtrack CD

Limited edition comic art prints

An exclusive pin from Cloudpunk and Camus

A special "Sierra" package with external case

The versions Standard Edition Cloudpunk's will contain the simple game at a price of 34.99 euros. Before leaving, we remind you that on the Everyeye pages you can find the Cloudpunk review.