Cloudflare in the crosshairs, she is accused by Takeshobo of helping pirate manga sites

January 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
2020 certainly did not open positively for those who use pirate sites for reading manga. Publishers have been able to move by knocking down important names like Mangastream and reducing the possibility of using sites like Jaimini's Box and Mangadex. Just on the latter however it is a problem arose with the Cloudflare service.

The well-known American service provides a defense against cyber attacks, mainly DDoS, to anyone who requests it, providing its servers to mitigate traffic. This also has the purpose of making the owner of pirated servers more anonymous since Cloudflare hides the server that owns a site.

After the latest events involving Mangadex and Boruto, Cloudflare has been attacked from multiple fronts. Now it is the Japanese publishing house Takeshobo to make a complaint to the well-known US service, a complaint which has been joined by an author of the same publishing house. The Kyodo News newspaper made publicly known about this situation on Monday, with Takeshobo accusing Cloudflare of protecting pirated manga sites and to be their accomplice by providing them with the service.

The cause could of course lead to a chain reaction, with other publishers also claiming the company and which could lead to easier identification of the owners of the various pirate manga sites. 2020 therefore seems to be a year in which the legality front will be particularly active in asserting one's rights.

