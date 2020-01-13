Cloud, Squall and Gidan appear in a chapter of My Hero Academia Vigilantes

Share it:

The My Hero Academia series is not new to particular references that are part of pop culture, as we saw in chapter 256 in which some lines similar to those of the Terminator saga are reported, and in the last chapter of My Hero Academia Vigilantes characters much loved by gamers have made their appearance.

Since the first chapter of Vigilantes we have seen many characters recreated, however, following styles that made you think of other franchises, like X-Men or even at Trenino Thomas, however in the last pages of the manga we were able to see three protagonists of the famous video game series Final Fantasy.

In chapter 69 the young Pop Step, stage name of Kazuho Haneyama, seems to have some problems when she decides to sing in the street, given that three rude and suspicious-looking boys show up, who clearly want to attack trouble. The aspect that makes this whole situation fun, and somewhat memorable, is that the three boys are presented with the designs of the protagonists of Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VIII and Final Fantasy IX, therefore respectively Cloud Strife, Squall Leonheart and Gidan Tribal.

As you can see in the image at the bottom of the page, the looks and hairstyles are exactly those of the protagonists of the games developed by the then Square, and it should also be noted the nice pendant brought by the impersonator of Cloud, a reproduction of the Sword Potens, one of the symbols of Final Fantasy VII.

It does not seem that the three guys will return to the series, also considering that we are now at the final bars of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, it is therefore a nice tribute to one of the video game series that revolutionized the GDR genre, especially through the three chapters cited.