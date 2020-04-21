closes its excellent season 5 preparing the way for the end of the series

Share it:

It was to some extent inevitable that ‘Better Call Saul’ lived at all times in the shadow of ‘Breaking Bad’. After all, it never stops working as a prequel to one of the best television series of all time, and from the outset it had to respond to unfair expectations of offering something on the same level as the high point of Walter's story. White.

And it is that ‘Breaking Bad’ was not always equally exciting, but it grew gradually until it closed its history in an unbeatable way. That is the same path that ‘Better Call Saul’ seems to be following, which has just closed its fifth and penultimate season with a sensational episode that gives several clues about what we can expect in the series' farewell.

Beware of spoilers from here

Kim's change

I remember thinking at the end of the fourth season that the decision to act as Saul Goodman was going to be an irreversible step for the character played perfectly by Bob Odenkirk, but at the moment of truth it was not so bad. The main reason for this has been to have Kim by her side, but this fifth season has been the one that has had a more than remarkable evolution, reaching its peak with that wonderful scene in which she put Lalo in his place when everything it looked like it was going to end like the rosary of dawn.

In ‘Unforgivable’ the change that the incarnated character has undergone impeccably by Rhea Seehorn -totally inexplicable today that she has not even been nominated for an Emmy for her Kim-, because her confidence reaches a ceiling but also her attitude towards life. A tireless worker dedicated to her clients to seriously weigh sinking Howard's career to her own advantage in a move that even Jimmy dismisses because he doesn't think he deserves it.

Throughout this fifth season, changes had been introduced in her mentality such as accepting to follow Saul's methods in a case or directly sabotaging Mesa Verde from the inside, but she was the one who set the limits. The series knew how to reflect very well that inner click who suffers and is now when we are seeing the person he has become. And the fact of going from a moral compass to wanting to go even further than the protagonist is clearly going to end up turning against him.

After all, there was never any trace of Kim in 'Breaking Bad' and from the beginning we all smelled that things were going to end badly for her. With the promise that there is only one more season ahead – which we hope will not take as long to arrive as the fifth -, the question becomes exactly what will happen to him and not when. It has to be because of that when Jimmy's transformation into Saul Goodman be complete, because in the same way that it served as a brake, it will be then when you no longer have anything to lose or hold on to.

Lalo's non-death

Both rea Breaking Bad ’and‘ Better Call Saul ’have never been characterized by continuously drawing on the action, but they have always embroidered it when playing. We had good proof of this in the very intense episode ‘Camel’ and in ‘Unforgivable’ we had another ration with the ambush of which the character played by Tony Dalton He manages to get out alive, but not all his loved ones.

I will not elaborate on everything that precedes it, from the proof that Fring sees that there is no other remedy reflected in the money that his ally can deliver to the Don compared to what Lalo gives him to the anguish that Nacho Varga has to face. reflect only when no one is present and how you will modulate your reactions in the company of Lalo and his. Spotless how it knows how to reflect all that Michael Mando.

In its own way, that also serves to show a more relaxed Lalo Salamanca, something that presented itself as the perfect opportunity to finish him off. By pure chance he manages to avoid certain death and then demonstrate his great abilities by liquidating the entire squad of mercenaries that Fring had sent to finish him off. They are a few minutes full of tension in which those responsible for the series demonstrate again a great use of staging in relation to the use of spaces.

And it is that here what was sought was not the spectacular, but a dry explosion of violence that in turn served to put the character to another level. You don't even need to confirm your suspicions about who is behind all this. It does not even take more than seeing him leaving behind what happened with evident fury to know that calm has been blown up and that a sixth season awaits us in which sparks are going to jump. Best of all, even though we know who will win / survive, the series has shown unusual brilliance to make us suffer for those characters…

In short

‘Better Call Saul’ continues to grow in an excellent fifth season that is preparing us for the end of the series. We may know which characters are going to move forward in the universe started by rea Breaking Bad ’, but that does not mean that we are wanting to see it. For my part I am especially curious to see what ends up being Kim, a character who was born as little more than a complement to the protagonist and who has become one of the best aspects of the entire series.