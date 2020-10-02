Closes Horrible Subs: goodbye to the most famous fansub group in the anime world

Piracy is a phenomenon that Japan has been fighting for many years now, especially for the importation of counterfeit goods in Eastern countries as well as for the streaming of material covered by copyright. Anyway, with the closing of Horrrible Subs a historical page of Japanese animation in the West closes.

Japanese animation is at war on several fronts: on the one hand the tireless fight against piracy continues, which led to the closure of Manga Stream, on the other hand it is inexorably trying to calm the controversy inherent in the sector, especially regarding the accusations of racism on the part of the British newspaper “The Guardian” and controversies related to the delicate Australian issue.

In any case, to permanently close the doors to Horrible Subs, the largest fanbase group related to the anime world, were not the warnings of the publishers but the Coronavirus. For those unfamiliar with the site in question, Horrible Subs is a group that for years has been involved in releasing the English subtitled episodes of the most recent anime broadcast in Japan, an issue that has above all raised several controversies regarding alleged uploads of the subtitles of anime fired and the illegal broadcast of television series. In the last month alone, the site had boasted of a traffic of 11 million total visits according to data from Similiar Web that make the fansub group one of the largest in the world.

In any case, with a press release published on the home page and accessible via the link to the source, the group announced the closure of the group due to a series of problems aggravated by the advent of Covid-19. And you, however, what do you think of this sudden closure? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.