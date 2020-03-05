closes his fun first season in Telecinco

Share it:

It had been almost a year since the first season of ‘El Pueblo’ reached Amazon and it seemed that Telecinco He had forgotten it in a drawer, but on January 15 he released it getting a great audience success. There was still the question of whether that new audience was not going to prefer to follow her on Amazon, but it was not the case and yesterday she said goodbye to the Mediaset channel leading prime time with almost 2.2 million viewers.

After the issuance of ‘Rock in Peñafría’, the series will take a break in Telecinco, but rest assured if you were left wanting more, because the second season is available on Amazon from February 14. However, now it is time to talk about the first, a breath of fresh air on television in Spain with which the creators of ‘The one that is coming’ have shown that they have funny stories to tell beyond Mirador de Montepinar.

From here you will find several spoilers of the end of the first season of 'El Pueblo'

A concert full of problems

Juanjo and Chicho promised her very happy with the concert in Peñafría led by Echegui and his former band, but it has been the origin of a multitude of setbacks for the protagonists of 'El Pueblo', which has allowed the scriptwriters to build an episode around a single event without falling into silly repetitions. It has been known to jump from one character to another in a fluid way and getting everything to progress.

It is noteworthy that for once Nacho has a small joy to become part of the Echegui group ephemerally, but otherwise it has been a well-managed cascade of problems, with sabotage by Moncho and Ruth as the basis from which everything else was happening.

All this knowing how to integrate the most local humor of the Peñafría natives, something that the series has handled very well in this first season, playing a bit of exaggeration but never falling into contempt to laugh at its expense. It is true that ‘The People’ have never wanted to be incisive in anything, but they have handled the ingredients they’ve used correctly to give air to all the characters instead of giving in to the temptation to clearly enhance those that might seem more fun.

Opening new frames

One would expect that a season finale in a series like ‘El Pueblo’ would be limited to closing the plots that had been previously opened, but in this case it was decided to open new avenues to explore in future episodes. In addition, it has been done with some sense, since it is true that the revelation that Elisa has cancer may seem a bit removed from her sleeve, but it fits with the fact that she went to live in Peñafría when she has plenty of means to live where feel like it

In addition, the little humor pill was not lacking with the fact that Nacho did not expect something like that, but also because of doubts about whether or not to tell Gus. Nothing has been very elaborate, but ‘Rock in Peñafría’ has played well with the tangle while preparing another with the arrival to the town of Isa. That will give a lot to talk about in the second season, but it is not the place to talk about it.

However, the most worked of them all goes back to the very beginning of the newcomers with Maria asking for divorce from Arsacio. In chapters attempts had been affecting the distance between them and here it has reached the top. It is true that Arsacio already hated the non-native from the beginning, but since then he has not stopped receiving motives for having mania, although it is fair to point out that initially he seemed to be more affected by the death of his truffle pig than this, but it is that the series We had a cliffhanger surprise reserved for us.

In short

‘El Pueblo’ has said goodbye to Telecinco in style with a first season finale that has maintained the freshness of the series and at the same time it has been planting several seeds on some of the central lines of the second round of episodes. It may never be brilliant, but it is consistent in the way you entertain the viewer and it simply depends on whether or not you connect with the focus of the series.