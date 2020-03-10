Clip in scoop of the controversy ‘Tremors’

Share it:

Pablo (Juan Pablo Olyslager) is what in Guatemala today could be known as a good man: he is 40 years old, he is an evangelical Christian, he is married and he is the father of two children. But his life takes a radical turn when he falls in love with Francisco (Mauricio Armas Zebadúa). His wife, his family and the church decide to help him "heal." Because God can love sinners, but he hates sin …

This is the controversial plot of ‘Tremors’, film directed by Jayro Bustamante (‘Ixcanul’) that will hit theaters next March 20 from the hand of Atera Films. The tape, whose cast they complete Diane Bathen, María Telón, Sabrina de la Hoz, Rui Frati, Magnolia Morales, Sergio Luna, Pablo Arenales and Mara Martínez, was presented in the Panorama Section of the 69th edition of the Berlinale and went through the Horizons of the last edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival, where he won the Sebastiane Latino Prize.

“Religious groups have marked me since childhood and maybe that's why they fascinate me. Although Guatemala is a multicultural country, it has a great diversity of cults. The Catholic religion mixed with ancestral Mayan rituals creating a different syncretism in our population. Regarding the divine, there is a religion for every taste ”, explains the filmmaker. And adds: “Under the effervescence of faith, reason has no place. My encounter with Pablo happens in that context. Pablo is a "good man", a practicing evangelical, a married man with children, a homosexual in the closet, a homophobe. His contradictions and his ability to renounce himself because of his beliefs caught my attention and curiosity. And little by little I discovered how much of Guatemalan society blindly obeys religious principles. ”