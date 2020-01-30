 Clip and making of the canceled Star Wars: Underworld project

Share it:

Last year we were able to enjoy the first real Star Wars action series, “The Mandalorian”, which came thanks to the Disney + streaming platform. However, as the most staunch fans know, years ago they worked on a series of real action, with many projects that never came to take shape. In fact, even George Lucas, creator of the saga, was working on a series project before selling Lucasfilm to the giant Disney.

In 2005, Lucas was developing the project called "Star Wars: Underworld" which was aimed at the small screen and even entered the production phase. However, the series was suspended due to budget issues in 2010, but not before making occasional proof of what the series would have looked like, and that is what we can now see thanks to a ten minute video.

It was a series focused on the suburbs, and it is what we can see in this video, which is composed in its first half of an extensive sequence that shows the high level of production that the project had, with special effects that little had to envy those of a movie; and in its second half see part of the making of that sequence. Precisely in statements of that time, Lucas commented that the special effects were practically those of the films: