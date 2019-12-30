Clint Eastwood and Arnold Schwarzenegger Together

Share it:

What Constantino Romero has joined, let no one separate. And, although Clint eastwood Y Arnold Schwarzenegger they have not finished agreeing (yet) on the big screen, the magnitude of their careers makes any encounter between the two icons legendary.

The same has happened in the not too interesting Christmas social networks that, lethargic between empty seasonal controversies and battles between listings and deniers, have managed to cheer up a little when the good of the Chuache He has given to publish this photo with his friend Clint in full skiing holidays.

"Name a more iconic duo”, Arnold himself wrote. "I will wait"

Charismatic, successful and fundamental when it comes to understanding the history of modern American cinema, their careers have taken them to the top despite traveling well differentiated paths.

United for his love of cinema (and for his political positions), this photo makes us dream of a clash Clint / Chuache on big screen For now, we can see ‘Richard Jewell’, The new Eastwood movie, since January 1.

For the new Arnold will have to wait for something else. Although we can see him briefly in ‘The mystery of the Dragon’(Oleg Stepchenko, 2019), the next appearances of the interpreter will be in‘Kung Fury 2’(David Sandberg, 2020) and the expected‘Triplets’(Ivan Reitman, 2020), the sequel to‘Twins bang twice’(Ivan Reitman, 1988) in which, together with Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, we will see the redeemed Eddie murphy.